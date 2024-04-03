Greenside Restaurant
Appetizers
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$18.00
Jumbo sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon & tossed in a New Hampshire maple Dijon glaze garnished with an apple cranberry salad
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Pan seared, served with an Old Bay lemon aioli over baby arugula
- Irish Nachos$14.00
Thin & crispy fried potatoes layered with shredded corned beef brisket, melted cheddar, mozzarella & Jameson whiskey onions. Served with a roasted red pepper & chive sour cream
- Korean Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Pan seared shrimp tossed in a spicy Gochujang sauce with Asian slaw & chopped cashews on a bed of Bibb lettuce drizzled with cilantro lime aioli
- Pesto Brushetta$12.00
Garlic baguette toast points with basil pesto, melted fresh mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic & EVOO
- Pork Dumplings$13.00
Pan seared, served over Asian cabbage, carrots, red peppers, garlic & scallions with a sesame ginger soy dipping sauce
- Spinach Bacon & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Creamy cheese dip with spinach, bacon, artichokes & roasted red peppers served with garlic baguette toast points
- Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with carrots & celery (plain, Buffalo, Maple Dijon, Spicy Korean or Roasted Garlic Parmesan)
- Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings served with carrots & celery (plain, Buffalo, Maple Dijon, Spicy Korean or Roasted Garlic Parmesan)
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon & Blue Burger$18.00
Creamy Danish blue cheese sauce, applewood bacon, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles
- Filet Mignon Sandwich$20.00
Chargrilled filet mignon sliced thin & piled with melted Fox Country smoked cheddar, caramelized onions & roasted garlic mayo served on a garlic baguette
- Fried Chicken & Swiss$18.00
Cripsy fried chicken breast, sauteed cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, maple Dijonaise & baby arugula
- Greenside Burger$17.00
American or aged cheddar, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onion & pickles
- Hangover Burger$19.00
Aged cheddar, an over easy egg, applewood bacon, avocado, sliced tomatoes, red onion & roasted garlic mayo
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$18.00
Swiss, sauteed cremini mushrooms, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes & roasted garlic mayo
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion & roasted garlic mayo
- Whiskey Burger$18.00
Smoked cheddar, applewood bacon, Jameson whiskey onions & Dijon mustard
Entrees
- Baked Stuffed Haddock$29.00
Maryland style crab stuffing, baked in a lemon white wine butter & topped with Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with red bliss mashed potatoes & honey glazed baby carrots
- Butternut Chicken$26.00
Grilled chicken breast served over butternut squash ravioli in a brown butter sage maple cream sauce with roasted butternut squash, baby spinach & prosciutto
- Day Boat Scallops$32.00
Pan seared scallops, served with smahsed hush puppies, honey bourbon bacon jam, chipotle baby carrots & crispy shallots
- Filet Mignon$42.00
8oz Filet, chargrilled & topped with a Dijon peppercorn cream sauce & fried onions served with aged white cheddar mahsed potatoes & honey glazed baby carrots
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Hand battered fresh fried haddock served with fries & coleslaw
- Fishermans Platter$34.00
Hand battered haddock, jumbo shrimp & jumbo sea scallops served with fries & coleslaw. Served fried or broiled
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
Lobster with five cheese mac sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta & topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs
- Mac & Cheese$22.00
Five cheese Mac sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta & topped with seasoned Ritz cracker crumbs
- Panko Chicken Caprese$28.00
Panko encrusted chicken breast, crispy fried and then baked with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & prosciutto, served with asiago risotto & grilled asparagus
- Pork Chop$38.00
Brown sugar marinated double bone in thick cut pork chop, chargrilled & topped with an apple pear chutney & crispy shallots served with aged white cheddar mashed potatoes & roased butternut squash with baby spinach
- Ribeye$39.00
14oz Ribeye, chargrilled & topped with a roasted garlic fresh thyme compound butter served with a fingerling potato caramelized onion & asparagus hash
- Salmon$30.00
Wild caught salmon, chargrilled & topped with marinated artichoke hearts & blistered cherry tomatoes in a garlic lemon wine pan sauce served with crispy fingerling potatoes & grilled asparagus
- Seafood Risotto$36.00
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and lobster pan seared & tossed into a creamy risotto with garlic, asiago, baby spinach & heirloom cherry tomatoes
- Steak Tips$32.00
Brown sugar bourbon marinated steak tips, chargrilled & topped with sauteed cremini mushrooms & caramelized onions served with red bliss mashed potatoes & honey glazed baby carrots
- Vegetable Risotto$26.00
Sauteed cremini mushrooms, asparagus, fresh herbs, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach & asiago finished with an aged balsamic
Italian Night
Kids Menu
Prime Rib Night
Salads
- Arugula Salad$11.00
Baby arugula, champagne vinaigrette, honey lemon roasted pears, Danish blue cheese, red onions & almonds
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan & French bread croutons
- Garden Salad$9.00
Bibb lettuce, choice of dressing, cucumbers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, carrots & red onions
- Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach tossed with a cranberry cider vinaigrette, Macintosh & Granny Smith apples, red onions, fox country smoked cheddar, Craisins & spiced pecans
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg wedge, ranch dressing, applewood bacon, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onions & a hard boiled egg
Sides
- Side Aged White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Side Asiago Risotto$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Fingerling Hash$12.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Garden Salad$5.00
- Side Grilled Asparagus$8.00
- Side Honey Glazed Carrots$7.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Side Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00